Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

