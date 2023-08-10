Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PJT Partners worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

