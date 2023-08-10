Prospector Partners LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises about 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pentair worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Down 0.9 %

PNR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. 1,042,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

