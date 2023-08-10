Prospector Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,075 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 1.25% of Noodles & Company worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,478. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of -330,500.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.78 million. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

