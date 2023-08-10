Prospector Partners LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of YETI by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 1,498,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

