Prospector Partners LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for approximately 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Primerica worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRI stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.48. 144,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

