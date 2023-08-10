Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,880. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

