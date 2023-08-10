Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $204.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $204,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $393.67. 1,760,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $104,732,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

