Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,799 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

PIM stock remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 127,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,297. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

