QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. 5,639,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

