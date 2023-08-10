Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,074 shares of company stock worth $16,750,006 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,957. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.