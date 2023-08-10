Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 161,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,255. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

