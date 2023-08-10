Quantum 1-Day Volume Hits $10.87 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $223.90 and $10.87 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 60% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,561.28 or 1.00040206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000084 USD and is up 71.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $83.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

