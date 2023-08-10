Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.80 million. Quantum also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.04-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QMCO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QMCO

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,798. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53. Quantum has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.