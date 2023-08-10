QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. 324,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,150. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

