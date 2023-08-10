QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 409,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 321,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
