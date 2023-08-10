Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $343.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

