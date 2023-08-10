Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.85. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

