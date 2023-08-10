R Judd Jessup Sells 300 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.18, for a total transaction of $64,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,393.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CorVel Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRVL traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $135.81 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVL

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 581.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 239.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 377.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.