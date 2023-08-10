Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.04 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 7.1 %

RXT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 2,834,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,073. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

