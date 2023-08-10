Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RXT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 829,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,265. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

