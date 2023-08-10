Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 4.4 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,438. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

