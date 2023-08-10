Raymond James Lowers Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $142.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $198.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. Masimo has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.