Raymond James Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $299.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $299.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PODD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Shares of PODD traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.19. 1,062,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,703. Insulet has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.43 and a 200 day moving average of $296.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.91, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

