ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $1,508.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00284939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

