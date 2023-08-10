Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 137,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.34. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $33.06.
Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
