Relay Therapeutics’ (RLAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 209.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 292,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

