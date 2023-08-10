Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Repay Stock Up 9.6 %

Repay stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 507,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $911.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 over the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Repay by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

