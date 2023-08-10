Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Repay shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 138,473 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPAY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repay by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repay by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $892.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

