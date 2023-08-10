Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66. Replimune Group has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,646. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

