Request Price Reaches $0.0795 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $79.49 million and $2.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,569.87 or 1.00023310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07935519 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $906,636.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

