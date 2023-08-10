ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up to $179.25

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $179.25, but opened at $190.26. ResMed shares last traded at $188.64, with a volume of 674,438 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

