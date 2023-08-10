Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $77.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. 1,605,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

