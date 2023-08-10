Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.15. 17,723,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,264,879. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,266 shares of company stock valued at $23,150,911 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

