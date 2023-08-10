Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.