Reviewing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 480.91%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Edible Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.30 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.03

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edible Garden.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81%

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

