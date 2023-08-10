Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 180,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,169. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,436.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $640,065. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.