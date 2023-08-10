Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 825,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,512. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

