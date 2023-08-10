Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 825,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,512. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines
In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.