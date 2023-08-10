Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,894 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Revolve Group worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 776.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 85,172 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock remained flat at $17.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.