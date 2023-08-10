Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.34-1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 185,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,661. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

