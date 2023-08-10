Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.34-1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.