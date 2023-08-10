Richard N. Barton Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $428.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

