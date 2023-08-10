Richard N. Barton Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $428.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
