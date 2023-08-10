RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $552-556 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.70 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.11-$3.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:RNG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.04. 1,936,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RingCentral by 86.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in RingCentral by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $24,952,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 353.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.