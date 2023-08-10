Robert B. Lewis Sells 10,031 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silgan stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 102,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,205. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

