Robert W. Baird Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Neutral

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI traded up $19.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.90. 49,645,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

