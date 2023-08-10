Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,808,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. Roblox has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
