Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Roblox Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,956,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Roblox has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $58,926,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roblox by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

