Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $303.80 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day moving average of $296.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $146,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

