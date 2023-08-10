Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 1,938 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $10,910.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 833,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 8,960 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,953.60.

On Friday, July 28th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 900 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $5,193.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,800 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,292.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,201 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,629.72.

On Friday, July 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 9,443 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

