Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.80. 735,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

